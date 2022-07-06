FOUR people have been charged following a series of burglaries in Manningtree.
Three men and a woman were arrested following break-ins between 25 and 29 June.
Thomas Sterry, 19, of Fronks Road, Harwich has been charged with burglary.
Harry Davis, 18, of Mayflower Avenue, Faith Moxam, 18, of Main Road, Harwich, and Tommy Searl, 22, of Hall Road, Great Bromley, have all been charged with allowing themselves to be carried in a stolen motor vehicle.
Sterry and Searl appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on July 2.
They are next due to appear at Ipswich crown court on August 1.
Davis and Moxam are due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on August 9.
