MORRISONS has opened its newly rebuilt store in north Essex today.

The supermarket giant rebuilt its store in Centenary Way, Little Clacton, after the former store suffered major structural problems.

The former Safeways store, built in the mid-1990s, suffered from extensive cracking caused by the roots from a nearby belt of mature trees undermining the foundations.

Morrisons said the 38,000sq ft store will feature butcher, baker and fishmonger counters, along with a larger clothing range, and a new market kitchen, where freshly made meals are created by a team of in-store chefs.

The store will also be Morrisons’ first lower environmental impact store and will also offer the widest range of Morrisons sustainable products and features to reduce carbon emissions, including a refill zone for dried and frozen foods.

The low-carbon impact building has next generation fridges powered by CO2 from agricultural waste, roof solar panels to provide a fifth of energy and rainwater harvesting for toilet flushing.

Paul Tracey, store manager, said: “We know the residents of Little Clacton have been eagerly anticipating the re-opening of this store.

“Today, Little Clacton gets a brand new Morrisons store with skilled food making at the heart of it and plenty of useful services.

“It is also our first lower environmental impact store which brings together all of the environmental and social initiatives we have created to date under one roof.

“We are really looking forward to serving the local community again.”

The store will be officially opened by charity fundraiser Darren Couchman, who was nominated by residents thanks to the outstanding contribution he has made to the community.

Prior to the opening, local dignitaries visited the store to meet the store manager and the new team.

Clacton MP Giles Watling said: “As a community, we have watched the store being rebuilt over the last few months and it's something residents have been eagerly anticipating for a long time.”

The store said it hopes to continue to play a key role in the local community and its community champions Stacey Andrew and Wendy Giles have already been out and about while the store has been under construction.

Any community groups looking to introduce themselves to the store should email Wendy on wendy.giles@morrisonsplc.co.uk.