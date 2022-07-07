MEERKAT sightings have continued across north Essex as the appearance of the quirky statues show no sign of slowing down.

The mini figures have been spotted far and wide ranging from Wivenhoe and Great Horkesley to Colchester and towards Clacton.

One even teased Gazette reporters upon their arrival to the office in Severalls Industrial Estate on Tuesday after having popped up overnight.

Look who's turned up overnight to our office 👀 pic.twitter.com/SR7pEy4iNx — The Gazette (@TheGazette) July 5, 2022

Yet no-one has come forward to claim responsibility for the meerkats which are spreading smiles right across the borough.

But Vic Darlington, of Wivenhoe Road, Alresford, claims she may have spotted the perpetrator undertaking the fun-filled activity.

She told the Gazette: “A guy aged about 45 wearing a baseball cap and driving a small silver van placed a meerkat on top of the postbox in Wivenhoe Road at about 9.50am on Monday.

Postbox - Stephanie Hearn spotted this statue in High Road, Layer

“I didn’t bother to ask who he was or what he was up to as I read the Gazette article and think it’s a great idea. It made me smile.

“Hopefully many more are on the way.”

Katie Rose, from Clacton, called to say she too had sighted a meerkat in Thorrington, as they begin to make their way towards Essex’s Sunshine Coast.

Meerkat - one was spotted outside Colchester Fire Station, in Cowdray Avenue

“It made me chuckle, it was really random and completely out of the blue,” said Katie. “I live in Clacton so was not expecting to see any but it made me smile when I spotted this one.”

In a humorous touch, the meerkats appear to reflect the nature of the site they are placed at.

Wivenhoe town councillor Shaun Boughton revealed he had seen a figure looking the real deal in a firefighter’s outfit outside Colchester Fire Station, in Cowdray Avenue.

Howzat - the meerkat at Wivenhoe Cricket Club

And Sam Johnson claimed “there's a doctor one by the Wivenhoe Boots”, while pictures sent to the Gazette show another in cricket whites by Wivenhoe Cricket Club, in Rectory Road.

While finding the person responsible has proven far from “simples”, Sue Gibbs said the idea was a “brilliant” one.

She added: “Whoever is putting them around is making people smile."

Keep on sending your pictures and tip-offs to lewis.adams@newsquest.co.uk