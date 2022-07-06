CONSERVATIVE politicians across north Essex refused to call on the Prime Minister to resign whilst his premiership crumbled yesterday.

A total of 27 Conservative MPs have left their ministerial positions over the past two days, including Cabinet members Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid, putting Boris Johnson’s position as Prime Minister and Conservative leader in crisis.

Colchester MP Will Quince announced he was going to resign from his position as Minister for Children and Families yesterday but other Tory MPs across north Essex were guarded when they were approached to comment on Mr Johnson’s future yesterday.

MP for Harwich and North Essex Sir Bernard Jenkin said he was unable to comment because of his role on the PrivilegesCommittee.

He said: “As a member of the Privileges Committee, which is currently hearing the case of whether Boris Johnson wilfully misled Parliament, I will be refraining from any comment on the future of the leadership of the Conservative Party until the committee has concluded its work, or if there is a full leadership election.”

Read more:

MP for Braintree James Cleverly gave no comment on Boris Johnson’s position, but did speak out in support of Nadhim Zahawi, who was appointed Chancellor on Tuesday evening, describing it as "a very, very good appointment".

Home Secretary and Witham MP Priti Patel, who has been a long-standing supporter of Mr Johnson, did not respond to requests for comment by the Gazette at the time of going to press.

MP for Clacton Giles Watling and MP for Maldon John Whittingdale declined to comment when approached by the Gazette.

Southend MP Anna Firth Tweeted to say she had withdrawn her support for the PM.

In the message she said: "Following the recent revelations, I am very sad to say that I can no longer support Boris Johnson as Prime Minister. I had hoped to see a fundamental change in leadership style, but sadly this has not happened. I have therefore written to the Chair of the 1922 Committee."