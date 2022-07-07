A BURGLARY victim says she is still trying to get over the fact her car was broken into on two separate occasions in the same night by “scum” crooks.

Nicola Tipa, of Freeland Road, Clacton, woke-up on Saturday morning to find her family vehicle had been ransacked by thieves.

Upon reviewing CCTV footage, she realised the car had actually been targeted twice in the space of just over two hours at 12.40am and then again just before 3am.

Unbelievably, however, the delinquents who carried out the first break-in were not the same as those who hit the car on the second occasion.

Stills of the video evidence, seen by the Gazette, show one thug even brazenly rummaging around in the vehicle’s boot, seemingly with no regard for being caught.

“We found out on Saturday morning as we were going out because the car was in a mess with everything removed from the glovebox and the cubby holes, said Nicola.

“We were just in shock and upset - they stole money, expensive sunglasses, smaller items and my car mobility aid handle which could be used to smash windows.

“We are still trying to get over the fact that it happened twice in the same night by two different groups of men – two lots of different scum.

“The first pair were in and out in under a minute, while the second lot rummaged around in the front and the boot for a whole two minutes.”

Since the scary ordeal, Nicola has reported the break-ins to the police and urged car-owners throughout the seaside town to be extra vigilant.

She added: “The CCTV catches them trying other handles on car doors as well, so I posted a warning on social media.

“It seems there are lots of people it has happened to, even on the same night, so we also knocked on a few of our neighbours’ doors to warn them too.”

Anyone with information or footage which could help Essex Police’s investigation should contact 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.