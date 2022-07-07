A FORMER firefighter has raised concerns over fire service coverage in Frinton following a blaze which left a family homeless.

Crews from Weeley, Brightlingsea, Wivenhoe and Colchester were called to a fire in Heronsgate at about 2.10pm on Monday.

When crews arrived, a motorhome was completely alight and the fire was spreading to two neighbouring bungalows.

One was destroyed, leaving a family homeless.

A former firefighter, who asked not to be named, has spoken out after being left concerned about fire coverage at Frinton fire station, which is manned by retained firefighters.

He said firefighters from elsewhere were also called in to fight a blaze at a former care home in Elm Tree Avenue, Frinton, on June 10.

“The fires have highlighted the lack of fire cover,” the ex-firefighter said.

“The latest fire destroyed one home and damaged another.

“If a crew was at Frinton station, which is just a minute down the road, then the home could have been saved.

“I understand Frinton was off run due to a lack of crew and Clacton was on breathing apparatus training.

“The retained service in the district needs an overhaul and Frinton needs a day maintained permanent crew.

“This is the second building fire in Frinton in a couple of weeks where a Frinton crew did not attend.

“We need action before a delay in responding to fire causes someone to lose their life.”

The latest fire in Heronsgate saw 30 calls made to the fire service by concerned residents.

Claire Marrable, 56, of Heronsgate, heard what sounded like an explosion and rushed out of her home.

She said three neighbours got their hoses out in a bid to combat the flames before firefighters arrived about 10 minutes later.

“It’s just horrible... for it to happen so, so quickly and so ferociously,” she said.

The fire started in the motorhome and the intense heat transferred to the bungalow’s UPVC windows, which failed and allowed the fire to spread quickly.

Incident commander Nick Singleton said this factor suggests that even if Frinton crews had been first on scene, it would have not changed the outcome.

“It was an intense fire which spread quickly,” he said.

“I was on the scene within minutes and even if Frinton had been there, it would not have changed the outcome of this fire.”

The cause of the fire could not be determined.

Destroyed - the aftermath of the fire in Heronsgate, Frinton. Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said there were not enough Frinton firefighters available for the town’s retained crew to respond to the blaze.

Frinton station manager Quentin Sage said: ”We want to reassure you that we are keeping Frinton safe.

“Although the incident was not attended by crews from Frinton, we had firefighters on the scene as quickly as possible.

“Our incident commander was on scene within 10 minutes as he was working at Frinton Fire Station.

“In this instance, it’s fair to say there were not enough firefighters available in Frinton to respond – either due to leave or the fact that they were not on-call at the time of the incident.

“This is an issue that all services across the UK will experience, particularly in more remote or less populated areas and we move our resources around the county to maximise our availability.

“We are recruiting for on-call firefighters in Frinton.

“So, if you live or work within five minutes of our fire station in Pole Barn Lane in Frinton, you could play your part in helping to keep your community safe.”

“It’s a rewarding career, people feel part of their communities and businesses benefit from their employees learning a whole range of transferable skills that would benefit any organisation.

“We have three new recruits on basic training and they will be firefighters based at Frinton Fire Station from September.”

“If you are interested in being an on-call firefighter please come along to our training nights, which take place on Thursdays between 7pm and 9pm, and we’d be happy to tell you more about the role and answer your questions.”