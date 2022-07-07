A DRIVER has been handed a hefty fine after exceeding the speed limit by 7mph in Greater Manchester.

Luke Tuttlebee, of Eldred Avenue, Colchester, was caught driving his BMW 57mph on the M6 in November last year, when a temporary speed limit of 50mph was in place.

After admitting the offence at Greater Manchester Magistrates Court on Wednesday, June 1, Tuttlebee was given three penalty points on his licence and ordered to pay a fine of £327.