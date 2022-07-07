A MAN who bit two police officers before passing out and vomiting during a “peculiar” violent outburst has been given a final warning.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard how Damien Spear was arrested after officers believed the car he was in with another man was stolen.

The 31-year-old was taken to Clacton Police Station on May 13 before an altercation between himself and the second man broke out inside the Beatrice Road site.

During efforts to restrain him, Spear then bit one officer on the forearm and left scratch marks on another’s wrists in a desperate bid to resist them.

Before court on Tuesday, Spear, of Spendells Close, Walton, admitted two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and admitted doing so while serving a suspended sentence for a prior offence.

Incident - Clacton Police Station

Toby Roseman, prosecuting, said the incident was a “peculiar” one as, following the assaults, Spear became tearful and apologetic, claiming he needed his medication.

“He then passed out for about 30 seconds before coming to, very confused, and began to vomit,” added Mr Roseman.

The court heard Spear, who has 16 previous convictions for 27 offences, accepted he had been “reckless” but argued it was done out of defence as an unknown individual had a knee on his throat.

Steven Levy, mitigating, outlined his client’s treatment for anxiety and depression which dated back for more than a decade.

Mr Levy said: “The defendant was concerned he didn’t have his medication and stupidly remonstrated with the officers and commits the offence."

Deliberating what sentence to pass, Judge Christopher Morgan praised Spear for his compliance on following orders given by the probation service as part of the suspended sentence he was serving.

The judge decided to defer sentencing until November 25 where, if Spear has continued to comply with his rehabilitation and orders from probation, he will pass a suspended sentence.

“I want you to be under no illusions – if you do comply and remain out of trouble I will impose a suspended sentence order,” warned Judge Morgan.

“If you fail, you will be going to prison.”