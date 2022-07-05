FIREFIGHTERS are advising residents to make sure cigarettes are properly stubbed out before discarding them after a fire in Clacton.

Crews from Clacton and Wivenhoe were called to Beach Road following reports that six fence panels were alight at about 8pm on Monday.

The fire affected neighbouring flats and two windows were broken due to heat damage The fire, which was extinguished by 8.50pm, also melted some of the guttering.

It is believed the blaze was caused by a discarded cigarette in a pile of rubbish.

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: “If you're a smoker or know someone who is make sure all cigarettes are fully extinguished before discarding them - especially in hot and dry weather.

“Take extra care when you’re tired, taking any sort of drugs or have been drinking alcohol.

“It’s very easy to fall asleep while your cigarette is still burning.

“Never smoke in bed - if you need to lie down, don’t light up. You could doze off and set your bed on fire.

“Tap your ash into an ashtray, never a wastebasket containing other rubbish – and don’t let the ash or cigarette ends build up in the ashtray.”