A MAN who “caused fear to patients” during an abusive rampage in Colchester Hospital has been jailed.
Shane Errington acted in a threatening and abusive manner towards two men during the incident on December 6 of last year, so much so other patients feared for their safety.
Errington, 28, of St Osyth Road, Clacton, admitted two counts of using threatening behaviour to cause alarm, at Colchester Magistrates’ Court.
He was sentenced to prison for eight weeks for the incident which took place while he was seeking treatment at the hospital, and must pay £100 in compensation to each victim.
