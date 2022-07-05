A YOUTH Football Club hosted a continuous 12-hour football match to raise cash for charity and renovations of its clubhouse.

Frinton and Walton Youth Football Club hosted its 7777 event at Frinton Park on Saturday.

The seven-a-side match took place from 7am to 7pm.

Lisa Ursell, club secretary, said the event raised money for the charity Mind and the much-needed renovations for the clubhouse.

She added: “It included all our teams from mini-kicker to our adult first team - even our managers and coaches took to the field.

“The day couldn’t have gone any better - we had 12 hours of nonstop football, 129 goals scored, everyone had great fun and we had fantastic weather.

“To top it off we smashed our £2,000 target and raised an incredible £3,000.”.”

The event was opened by Tendring Council chairman Peter Harris, who also referred the first game.

Mr Harris said: “I was delighted to support the club with this fantastic event and referee the first match - 7am is certainly the earliest kick-off I’ve ever had.

“Sport and grassroots football are such a great way to help with both physical and mental health.

“Congratulations to all those involved, taking part and raising money for such a worthy cause.”

Donate at gofund.me/ab680aec.