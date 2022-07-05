MONEY and drugs have been seized by police officers after a “suspicious” man was stopped.
Essex Police says a 25-year-old man from Luton was arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs in St Osyth during its investigation.
On 23 Jun a 25 year old man from Luton was arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs in #StOsyth— Essex OSG (@EssexOSG) July 3, 2022
His car drew our attention & his behaviour made us suspicious. A thorough search of the car located a quantity of cash & drugs. He is currently on bail. #ProtectingAndServingEssex pic.twitter.com/UnoClMIuDI
The man remains on bail following the incident on June 23, with details only now released by the police.
A spokesman said: “His car drew our attention and his behaviour made us suspicious. A thorough search of the car located a quantity of cash and drugs. He is currently on bail.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here