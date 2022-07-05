MONEY and drugs have been seized by police officers after a “suspicious” man was stopped.

Essex Police says a 25-year-old man from Luton was arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs in St Osyth during its investigation.

The man remains on bail following the incident on June 23, with details only now released by the police.

A spokesman said: “His car drew our attention and his behaviour made us suspicious. A thorough search of the car located a quantity of cash and drugs. He is currently on bail.”