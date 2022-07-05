A LONG-SERVING lifeboat crew member who has spent nearly three decades protecting and saving lives at sea has now been recognised by royalty.

Tim Sutton has volunteered for the Clacton RNLI for a commendable 28 years, dedicating a huge chunk of his life to keeping people safe off the coast.

Earlier this year, Tim, who is married to wife Samantha, spotted an important-looking envelope on his doormat following the delivery of the couple’s morning post.

Upon closer inspection, Tim was shocked to learn he had been officially invited by the Queen to attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace.

Celebratory bashes have been held at Her Majesty’s home since the 1860s and every year see more than 30,000 people from all walks of life encouraged to attend.

Tim, who has saved countless lives during his time with the Clacton RNLI, was also presented with a commemorative medal to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

He said: “It is a privilege and an honour to be invited to the palace, but just as much an honour to represent the RNLI and the important work we do in around our coast.

“These parties gather so many that tirelessly volunteer their time to such good causes and really demonstrates that with courage and fortitude anything is possible.”