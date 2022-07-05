BURGLARS ransacked a home in broad daylight before fleeing the scene with a sack-load of expensive items.
Essex Police have launched an investigation after a property in St John’s Road, Clacton, was raided between 2.50pm and 3.30pm on June 25.
The force’s officers believe the crooks carried out a “messy search” of the address before stealing an iPhone, iPad, laptop and jewellery.
A police spokesman said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage to get in touch.
“You can call us on 101 quoting crime reference number 42/162632/22.”
