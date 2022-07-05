A SUPERMARKET will open its newly rebuilt store in north Essex this week.

Morrisons was given permission to demolish its store, in Centenary Way, Little Clacton, last year due to major structural problems.

The former Safeways store, built in the mid-1990s, suffered from extensive cracking caused by the roots from a nearby belt of mature trees undermining the foundations.

A temporary store was built in the car park, but the firm is now ready to reopen the “new look” store.

The company said the redesigned store will include many services already popular with customers including the cafe and Market Street and is also set to feature additional new facilities.

The shop’s community champions Wendy Giles and Stacy Andrew also visited Tendring Primary School to help students build a large bug hotel on their grounds with the aid of Charlotte Wells, from the Wildlife Trust.

The store transported pallets, canes, roof tiles and other materials to the school for the activity.

Wendy said: “We’re rebuilding our new store and a number of environmental initiatives are going to be introduced at it.

“So, in this period whilst our store is finished, we wanted to spend this time going out into our community to help the local environment.”

The store will open its doors on Thursday.