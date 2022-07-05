SCHOOL pupils could be banned from bus services in Colchester after reports of abusive and dangerous behaviour.

First Colchester has dished out letters to pupils catching buses to and from their schools in the area.

The letters contain warnings over allegations of “distressing” behaviour towards drivers and fellow customers.

One letter, which is believed to have been handed out to pupils on the number 62 service to the Colne Community School, in Brightlingsea, states: “It has been reported the behaviour of certain pupils is causing distress to both the drivers and customers on this service.

“There have also been reports of certain types of behaviour in regard to the emergency exit at the rear of the vehicle which could be considered dangerous.”

READ MORE:

The letter states abusive behaviour had continued despite warnings from the staff manager at First Colchester and two supervisors.

It adds: “More complaints have been received about the behaviour which also includes how the bus is boarded and extremely abusive language being used.”

The letter is described as a “final warning”, with bans set to be handed out to students judged to be behaving inappropriately.

It adds: “Several warnings have been given and this is the final one that will be received.

“The conditions of carriage allow us as a company to ban individuals if their behaviour is unacceptable which does describe the conduct of certain pupils on this service.

“Alternative travel for pupils leaving the school to return home may be available through Stephensons of Essex buses.”

Jim Ward, operations manager at First Colchester, said: “On several occasions recently we have experienced anti-social and offensive behaviour from school children who are travelling home from school in the afternoons.

“We are working closely with local schools and have issued warning letters to every pupil outlining the dangers of breaching safety, consideration for other travelling passengers and being respectful towards our drivers.

“If these requests are not adhered to, pupils from the schools in question may be refused travel on First Colchester buses going forward.”

The Gazette approached the Colne Community School for comment, but did not receive a response at the time of going to press.