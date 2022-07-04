A SCHOOL show which promises to provide theatre-lovers with “something fun after the pandemic” will see performing pupils stage a profusely pink production.

Students at Clacton County High School, in Walton Road, are set to star in their very own version of the hit Broadway and West End musical Legally Blonde.

The cast is comprised of more than 60 young actors while roughly 20 budding designers have also been involved in creating the set and props.

Opening on July 14, the show has been described as “Barbie playhouse meets Greek Temple” and will feature everything from dogs and a murder trial to Irish dancing.

Soundtracked by energetic songs, it will touch on themes of resilience and love while also stressing the importance of education to those looking to better themselves.

A spokeswoman for the production said: “We wanted to do something fun after the pandemic and a musical that had a huge number of roles.

“The aim has been to use as many students as possible so we have a large cast and have had a huge amount of backstage help.

“Our lighting and sound have been created through using volunteers who give up their valuable time for free.

“It is a real community experience and we would love your support.”

Tickets for the show, running until July 16, can be purchased by visiting countyhigh.org.uk.