A GENEROUS young animal-lover and entrepreneur with a “kind heart” has been dubbed a “superstar” after raising essential funding for a charitable organisation.

Frankie Bartholomew, who is just nine-years-old, handed £105 over to the Greenland Grove Animal Sanctuary in St Osyth.

The youngster generated the money by selling sweets and loom bracelets and she plans to continue her fundraising drive on behalf of the animal safe haven throughout the summer.

Her mum, Chanelle Sidoli, said: “I’m so proud of her and she has such a kind heart.

“She loves animals and has made it her goal to do something every year to help the animal sanctuary as they are doing such a great job.

"She will be selling sweets all summer and all the profits will go to the animal sanctuary.

“She does not take any money for herself and she even makes mum and dad pay when we want a cheeky treat, even know we paid for the supplies.

“She’s done a great job and I would like to thank all the children on the Hollows at the Orchards Holiday Park as they have purchased many sweets from Frankie making for such amazing total for us to donate.”