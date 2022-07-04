MORE than 20,000 people are expected to attend a popular show celebrating agriculture in north Essex.

The much-loved Tendring show returns to Lawford House Park on Saturday, July 9, after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

The event, which was first held in 1899 has become an important event in bringing the rural and urban populations of north Essex and the surrounding area together.

Tom Glover, spokesman for the show, said: “The excitement is really building now as we get nearer the show weekend and the building of the showground begins in earnest.

“As a charity, we really rely on our large team of volunteers to make the show what it is and everyone is thrilled to be back

“New features this year will include a theme area based around farming food and fitness and new entertainment from The Stannage Stunt Team and The Mighty Smith.”

This year’s show president is farmer George Harris, of East Bergholt, who also farms in Lawford.

In June, George embarked on a cycle from Lands’ End to John O’Groats to fit the show’s main theme of farming, food and fitness.

George said: “Children will be able to see for themselves the importance of good healthy British food and how it can benefit our overall health.

“They will also better understand how regular exercise can burn off those unwanted calories as well as benefit our well-being and mental health.”

The Tendring Show is family orientated and maintains its strong agricultural heritage with large displays of agricultural machinery, livestock, and opportunities to buy food from local producers.

Catherine Parker, vice-chairman of the Tendring Hundred Farmers Club, said: “We are very excited for this year’s theme area where we are planning to fit in lots of different family activities

“The team is making sure it’s interactive and interesting for all ages.

“The straw climb will be back, along with an assault course, and more animals within the area.

"We are focusing on the produce the farmers grow, looking at what we eat, and the importance on how exercise can make us feel.”

For full details of the show and discounted tickets visit tendringshow.co.uk.