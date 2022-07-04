McDonald’s customers could be set to miss out on their favourite items as the fast-food chain warns of supply issues.

Signs have appeared in some chains warning of ingredient shortages that could leave your favourite item off the menu.

The warning has been spotted in the Kinds Road restaurant in Chelsea, West London, and has also been seen in Cambridgeshire and Edinburgh.

It reads: “Due to supply chain challenges, some items may be served with some ingredients missing and others may be temporarily unavailable.

“We apologise in advance to any customers impacted and thank you for your patience.”

McDonald’s confirmed it was experiencing UK-wide supply issues but did not clarify what items may be affected or unavailable as a result of the shortage.

They added that no plans were in place to pull any items from the menu yet.

The McDonald’s statement said: “Like most retailers, we are currently experiencing pressures across our supply chain which, at times, may impact a small number of our menu items at certain restaurants.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and thank our customers for their patience.

“We are working hard to resolve the issues as quickly as possible.”

The latest warning comes after McDonald’s ran short of tomatoes in March.

The lack of tomatoes saw new menu items the Big Tasty and the Big Tasty with bacon being served with only one slice of tomato rather than the normal two.

A spokesperson from Mcdonald's said: "We are currently experiencing a shortage in our supply of tomatoes."

Adding that they "apologise for any inconvenience, and thank our customers for their patience. We are working hard to resolve this issue as quickly as possible."