THOUSANDS of people in the UK are searching for a missing loved one.
With help from missingpeople.org.uk, we have compiled a list of all the people currently missing from Essex.
Ten people are currently listed by the website as missing from the area.
Missing persons cases range from more than 30 years ago to just a few months ago.
If you know the whereabouts of anyone on the list, please call 116 000.
If you are worried about the safety of anyone on the list, call police on 101 or 999 if it is an emergency.
If you are reading this and feature on the list, Missing People provides free, confidential support to help you, whatever your situation. You can call them at any time on 116 000.
For more information, visit missingpeople.org.uk.
Jill Brown
Age at disappearance - 19
Missing from: Dovercourt
Date of disappearance - 03-January-1978
Reference Number - 97-000614
Patricia Finnie
Age at disappearance - 63
Missing from: Southend
Date of disappearance - 11-April-2017
Reference Number - 17-002855
Lorraine Freeman
Age at disappearance - 35
Missing from: Purfleet
Date of disappearance - 13-August-1998
Reference Number - 99-001454
Sandra Gant
Age at disappearance - 48
Missing from: Clacton
Date of disappearance - 14-November-2003
Reference Number - 03-001671
Asmerijdo Hoxha
Age at disappearance - 17
Missing from: Braintree
Date of disappearance - 03-January-2020
Reference Number - 20-000387
Timothy Salmon
Age at disappearance - 43
Missing from: Clacton
Date of disappearance - 01-May-2007
Reference Number - 07-020431
Anthony Stammers
Age at disappearance - 27
Missing from: Colchester
Date of disappearance - 27-May-2012
Reference Number - 12-001452
Perry Parkhill
Age at disappearance - 46
Missing from: Grays
Date of disappearance – 31-May-2022
Reference Number - 22-002346
Christopher Scales
Age at disappearance - 40
Missing from: Colchester
Date of disappearance - 01-February-2022
Reference Number - 22-000482
Chas Thacker
Age at disappearance - 29
Missing from: Tilbury
Date of disappearance - 05-June-2022
Reference Number - 22-002363
