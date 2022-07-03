THOUSANDS of people in the UK are searching for a missing loved one.

With help from missingpeople.org.uk, we have compiled a list of all the people currently missing from Essex.

Ten people are currently listed by the website as missing from the area.

Missing persons cases range from more than 30 years ago to just a few months ago.

If you know the whereabouts of anyone on the list, please call 116 000.

If you are worried about the safety of anyone on the list, call police on 101 or 999 if it is an emergency.

If you are reading this and feature on the list, Missing People provides free, confidential support to help you, whatever your situation. You can call them at any time on 116 000.

For more information, visit missingpeople.org.uk.

 

Jill Brown

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: Jill BrownJill Brown

Age at disappearance - 19

Missing from: Dovercourt

Date of disappearance - 03-January-1978

Reference Number - 97-000614

 

Patricia Finnie

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: Patricia FinniePatricia Finnie

Age at disappearance - 63

Missing from: Southend

Date of disappearance - 11-April-2017

Reference Number - 17-002855

 

Lorraine Freeman

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: Lorraine FreemanLorraine Freeman

Age at disappearance - 35

Missing from: Purfleet

Date of disappearance - 13-August-1998

Reference Number - 99-001454

 

Sandra Gant

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: Sandra GantSandra Gant

Age at disappearance - 48

Missing from: Clacton

Date of disappearance - 14-November-2003

Reference Number - 03-001671

 

Asmerijdo Hoxha

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: Asmerijdo HoxhaAsmerijdo Hoxha

Age at disappearance - 17

Missing from: Braintree

Date of disappearance - 03-January-2020

Reference Number - 20-000387

 

Timothy Salmon

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: Timothy SalmonTimothy Salmon

Age at disappearance - 43

Missing from: Clacton

Date of disappearance - 01-May-2007

Reference Number - 07-020431

 

Anthony Stammers

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: Anthony StammersAnthony Stammers

Age at disappearance - 27

Missing from: Colchester

Date of disappearance - 27-May-2012

Reference Number - 12-001452

 

Perry Parkhill

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: Perry ParkhillPerry Parkhill

Age at disappearance - 46

Missing from: Grays

Date of disappearance – 31-May-2022

Reference Number - 22-002346

 

Christopher Scales

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: Christopher ScalesChristopher Scales

Age at disappearance - 40

Missing from: Colchester

Date of disappearance - 01-February-2022

Reference Number - 22-000482

 

Chas Thacker

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: Chas ThackerChas Thacker

Age at disappearance - 29

Missing from: Tilbury

Date of disappearance - 05-June-2022

Reference Number - 22-002363