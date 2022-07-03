COVID-19 infections in the UK have jumped by more than half a million in a week, figures show.

The rise is likely driven by the latest Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5 and hospital numbers are also continuing to increase with early signs of a rise in intensive care admissions among older age groups.

Sarah Crofts, ONS head of analytical outputs for the Covid-19 infection survey, said: “This rise is seen across all ages and regions of England.

“We will continue to monitor the data closely to see if this growth continues in the coming weeks.”

We have collated the number of positive cases between June 20 and June 26, the most recent numbers.

In Colchester, 28 people had a confirmed positive test result, an increase of 21.7 per cent compared to the previous seven days.

Tendring saw an increase of 75 per cent, with 14 people testing positive.

In Braintree there was an increase of 66.7 per cent as 15 people had a confirmed positive test result.

In the seven-day period, 19 people in Maldon had a positive result an increase of 11.8 per cent.

Cases in Southend and Castle point have dropped by 6.7 per cent and 15.4 respectively, but Basildon has seen a 66.7 per cent increase.

For more information on covid cases in your area visit bit.ly/3R8oYfe.