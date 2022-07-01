Love Island is well into its eighth series now and with Casa Amor fast approaching, the new boys have been revealed.
This part of the series sees the islanders get split up into groups of boys and girls with one group staying at the original villa and the other moving to another villa for a few days.
They’ll be met with a new group of boys and girls with the new boys moving in with the original girls and the new girls living with the original boys.
Here’s an insight into who new boy Josh Samuel Le Grove is.
Who is the new Casa Amor boy Josh Samuel Le Grove on Love Island?
It's *that* time... Meet the boys of Casa Amor 😍 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/u9muQqFlCF— Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 1, 2022
Name: Josh Samuel Le Grove
Age: 22
From: Essex
Occupation: Model
ITV asked him the question: “Why Love Island and why now?”
Josh responded: “I’ve always been single. If you’re going to find someone, it’ll be in a place where everyone is single and looking for the same thing.”
Current Love Island couples
- Gemma Owen and Luca Bish
- Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope
- Danica Taylor and Jay Younger
- Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti
- Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page
- Antigoni Buxton and Charlie Radnedge
- Paige Thorne and Jacques O'Neill
Love Island 2022 cast: Meet the Islanders
Here are the islanders currently in the villa, excluding those coming into the villa for Casa Amor:
- Paige Thorne
- Dami Hope
- Indiyah Polack
- Liam Llewellyn
- Tasha Ghouri
- Davide Sanclimenti
- Gemma Owen
- Andrew Le Page
- Luca Bish
- Jacques O’Neill
- Jay Younger
- Danica Taylor
- Antigoni Buxton
- Charlie Radnedge
Get to know the new islanders and check out their social media ahead of the new show in our explainer here.
Love Island continues on Friday at 9 pm on ITV 2 and ITV Hub.
