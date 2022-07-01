BURGLARS have stolen three kayaks during a break in at a house in Clacton.
Police were called to a property in Langham Drive following a report of kayaks being stolen from a conservatory on Monday.
Two of the kayaks were bright yellow and the other had a pink camouflage-style print.
Kayaking equipment was also stolen during the burglary.
Anyone with information, or who has been offered the kayaks for sale, is asked to call Essex Police on 101, quoting crime reference 42/164506/22.
