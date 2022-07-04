A THIEF has been ordered to pay compensation after stealing booze from a shop in Clacton on five occasions.
Leanne Knapp, 38, of Hadleigh Road, Clacton, admitted five charges of theft from shop when she appeared before Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court.
The court heard she stole alcohol and groceries from a Sainsburys shop in the town on March 8, March 9, March 30 and twice on April 1.
The items were valued at a total of £114.50.
Knapp was ordered to pay back the sum in compensation.
