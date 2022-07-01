A CLACTON restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Reubys Saltbeef Bar in West Avenue, Clacton, was given the score after assessment on May 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Tendring's 222 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 179 (81 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.