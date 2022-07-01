ANALYSIS of new figures reveals that Ardleigh and Little Bromley was the most expensive area of Tendring to buy a house in last year.

Zoopla said the data highlights how localised the housing market across England and Wales is, with prices often reflecting the housing stock available in an area.

Data from the Office for National Statistics reveals that of the 32 council wards in Tendring, Ardleigh and Little Bromley saw the highest median house price in 2021, of £412,500.

This was followed by Kirby-le-Soken and Hamford, at £356,250, and Stour Valley at £350,000.

By contrast, the cheapest parts of Tendring to purchase property were Harwich and Kingsway, which had a median house price of £180,000, West Clacton and Jaywick at £180,000 and Coppins at £188,750.

The median – the middle number in a series – is used to ensure the figures are not skewed by extreme highs or lows.

Meanwhile, the number of homes sold in Tendring rose from 2,616 in 2020 to 3,179 last year.

Of sales last year, 7 per cent were in Lawford, Manningtree and Mistley – making it the busiest area for buyers.

At the other end of the scale, Stour Valley saw just 39 properties sold in 2021, earning it the title of quietest area of Tendring's property market.

The Centre for Economics and Business Research said that following a period of significant growth during the pandemic, it expects house prices to experience downward pressure over the next year, as a result of sharp rises in mortgage rates.

Karl Thompson, an economist at the think tank, said the strongest price contractions are expected outside of London and the South East, causing greater regional price disparities.

Grainne Gilmore, head of research at Zoopla, said property values vary widely in large part because of the differing housing stock between areas.

She added: "The demand for larger detached homes during the pandemic has pushed average values for houses higher over the last year, while price growth for flats has lagged.

"But there are signs that demand for flats in city centres is gaining momentum, so we could see faster rising prices in this part of the market."