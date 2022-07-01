A CAR enthusiast told a mechanic “I’m going to kill you” during attempts to ram him off the road after a dispute over a job.

The victim had carried out £1,500 works to Daniel Andrews’ BMW but was left feeling the terrifying effects of his rage after an argument over the quality of the project.

Andrews, 41, would later follow the victim on to the A133 towards Colchester and attempt to barge him off the dual carriageway, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.

Andrews, of Barnardiston Road, Colchester, admitted single counts of dangerous driving and affray via the use of threatening and abusive language to provoke fear of violence at court on Friday.

Feeling “dissatisfied” with the works undertaken to his car, which he used for his drifting hobby, Andrews confronted his mechanic victim, but no resolution was found.

The mechanic later saw a car swerving and flashing its lights behind him as he drove on to the A133 dual carriageway and noticed a grey Seat Leon pull alongside.

The court heard a series of verbal exchanges ensued before Andrews told the victim: “I’m going to kill you," as well as threatening to burn his business down.

The dangerous encounter continued for up to five miles as Andrews furiously drove at 70mph while nudging his counterpart, so much so the latter swerved on to the road’s verge.

Jerry Hayes, mitigating, said his client realises the “hurt, upset and fear” he caused on the day but due to injuries he has suffered in the past, he has issues controlling his anger.

“The only pleasure he gets in life is racing on a track,” added Mr Hayes. “The feeling of being cheated and that people were taking the Michael out of him, coupled with his pain, made things worse.”

But Recorder Tony Badenoch QC stated “this is a very serious case in terms of dangerous driving” and noted the victim had been left too afraid to work late shifts anymore.

Andrews was sentenced to three months imprisonment, suspended for a year, and was banned from driving for a year.

He must also undertake 25 days of a rehabilitation activity and a restraining order was imposed against him.