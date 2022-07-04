A ZERO waste shop in north Essex is urging residents to go plastic-free this month.

Family-run refill shop UnSealed, in The Grove, Clacton, offers environmentally-minded shoppers the chance to limit their reliance on single-use plastics.

Mother and daughter, Zoe Tipple and Kayleigh Seal, offer the opportunity to bring re-useable vessels to buy dried loose foods, cleaning products and other items.

They are now calling on shoppers across north Essex to join the Plastic Free July challenge.

Kayleigh said: “Plastic Free July is a global movement helping millions of people be part of the solution to plastic pollution.

“We opened our door to customers in November 2019 and despite all the Covid restrictions, our business has gone from strength to strength.

“So far by refilling customers' own containers with environmentally friendly household cleaning liquid products saved 8,369 single-use plastic bottles from being used.

“Our aim is to help customers limit their reliance on products in single-use plastic packaging and inspire change.

“With a few changes we can all do our bit for a brighter greener tomorrow.

“Nine out of ten people who took part in the challenge last year made changes that have become a way of life – it’s all about noticing your plastic purchases and choosing better alternatives.”

Last year as part of their commitment to combating plastic waste, Kayleigh and Zoe set up a community beach toy library in Clacton.

“It has helped to keep beach toys from being discarded on the beach and ending up in the sea or just thrown away,” said Zoe.

“Following on from the successful pilot, thanks to like-minded people, there are now six toy libraries from Clacton to Holland-on-Sea, as well as two in Walton, three in Harwich, and one in Brightlingsea and Manningtree.”

Plastic Free July is organised by not-for-profit group, the Plastic Free Foundation.

The campaign inspires people to be part of the solution to plastic pollution by reducing their reliance on single-use plastics.

To take part in this year’s initiative, go to plasticfreejuly.org for tips and ideas.