A VILLAGE fete will take place in Holland-on-Sea to celebrate everything the community has to offer.

Holland Residents’ Association will be hosting a summer event for the first time since before the Covid-19 pandemic started in 2020.

It will include a number of fairground rides, stalls from local groups raising funds for charities, as well as refreshments and ice creams.

Sandra Tank, from Holland Residents’ Association, said: “The association has also organised four sideshows for the public to enjoy, with two of them sponsored by Essex county councillor Mark Stephenson and district councillor Andy Baker, who are volunteering to go in the stocks for a session, so feel free to come along and throw a wet sponge at them.

“Local businesses, such as Fisher Jones Greenwood, have kindly sponsored our event and Holland Residents' Association thank them for their generosity.

“There has not been a summer village event for a long time and the association felt that this was the perfect way to celebrate everything about Holland-on-Sea and its community.

“It is going to be a real local affair.”

The fete will take place at the village green in Brighton Road from 1pm to 4pm on Saturday, August 6.