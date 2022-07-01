BEAT the Street participants are getting ready to go exploring in Clacton and Jaywick.

So far, 3,045 participants have signed up to the Beat the Street game and have together walked, cycled, run, scooted and wheeled more than 11,000 miles.

The game is set to enter its Go Explore week to encourage participants to find the area’s best heritage and cultural gems.

Teams are in with a chance of winning vouchers for books or sports equipment simply by walking, cycling or rolling as far as possible between the Beat Boxes which are spaced approximately half a mile apart – hovering their cards over the Beat Boxes to score points.

The further players travel, the more points they score for their community or school team.

There are leaderboards for schools, community teams and charity teams Inclusion Ventures and Sailship, and each leaderboard is divided into total and average points to ensure that smaller teams are in with an equal chance of winning.

Currently White Hall Academy is top of the total points leaderboard, while Cann Hall Primary School is in second place.

Becky Dowling, from Community Voluntary Services Tendring, said: “It’s great to see how people have embraced the Beat the Street game and have clocked up an impressive number of miles.”