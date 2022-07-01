A RAINBOW flag has been raised in Clacton Town Hall to mark Global Pride Day.

The multi-coloured pennant was hoisted on Tuesday, June 28, at the Tendring Council offices as a celebration of diversity and to recognise the LGBTQ+ community.

The flag will be flown at the town hall until Monday, July 4 to encompass the Clacton Pride event, taking place on Saturday, July 2.

Lynda McWilliams, Tendring councillor responsible for partnerships said it was important to celebrate diversity within the district.

She said: “Each and every community, including the LGBTQ+ community, contributes to the wonderful patchwork of people who call Tendring home, and each is important.

“By flying the Rainbow flag at Clacton Town Hall, our offices, we are showing our support as a council for the LGBTQ+ community.”

Clacton Pride will take place in the Marine Parade West Greensward, with activities running from 10am until 8pm.

The event is free to attend and will include music, entertainment, and refreshments.

For more information visit the Clacton Pride Facebook page: facebook.com/prideclacton.