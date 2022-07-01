A POLICE officer who submitted an application for a firearms certificate without declaring essential information has kept his job.

Essex Police officer Liam Lewis has been given a final written warning lasting five years after he was found to have committed gross misconduct.

An investigation was launched into PC Liam Lewis’ actions after he submitted the application in May 2021 but failed to declare mandatory information, despite having read the notes imploring him to do so.

After a two-day hearing, the panel found the allegation was proven and Mr Lewis had breached standards relating to honesty and integrity.

The panel did not, however, find Mr Lewis intended to deceive in providing the false information, but was reckless in his actions.

Deputy Chief Constable Andy Prophet said: “Honesty and integrity are the cornerstones of a police force.

“Possessing a firearm is a significant responsibility, and the necessary checks are, quite rightly, carried out on all applicants, including police officers.

“In this case, the actions of PC Lewis did not reach the high standards we set for our officers and they were treated seriously, with breaches of these standards often attracting the highest available sanction.

“The panel, however, on this occasion, chose not to dismiss PC Lewis and gave him a final written warning.”