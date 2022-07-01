A BOOZED-UP burglar necked a bottle of wine before he broke into a bridal wear shop and smashed fences as he fled from the police.

Judge David Turner QC said “it doesn’t seem to me he was seeking a wedding dress” after Aaron Crinnion argued his drink had been spiked prior to the bungled break-in.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard blood was found at the scene in Old Road, Clacton, at boutique shop Beautiful Brides after the back door was kicked in by the 31-year-old on May 25.

Oliver Snodin, prosecuting, added two women’s fences were damaged as the defendant rampaged through gardens in a bid to evade the police officers hot on his heels.

Crinnion, who comes from Clacton but is of no fixed abode, admitted two counts of criminal damage and one count of non-domestic burglary with intent to steal on Thursday.

The court heard nothing was taken during the break-in and the value of the damage was unable to be calculated.

Jailed - Aaron Crinnion

Mr Snodin added: “There is some evidence of a messy search but I cannot fairly describe it as soiling or ransacking”.

A frustrated Judge Turner told Crinnion: "You’re getting too old for this” as he noted his “ugly” record including 34 previous convictions for 74 offences during a criminal career spanning 18 years.

But speaking from the dock, the defendant argued: “On this night I drunk a bottle of wine and I think somebody could’ve put something in my drink, I can’t remember nothing.”

Crinnion had just been released from prison on licence in February for a previous burglary offence when the latest offence was undertaken.

“When I come out of prison there is nothing set up,” he added. “All I know is sofa surfing, taking drugs and here we are – I’m back in front of you.”

Crinnion was sentenced to a year in prison to run concurrently with his previous sentence of which he has been recalled to prison for.

Judge Turner said: “I’m afraid to address your difficulties by simply returning to crime was a distinctly unwise move.

“This was an impulsive crime which you should not have committed, on the background of a simply appalling background of previous offending.”