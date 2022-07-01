A SEX offender told police he was “trying to help” a 12-year-old boy after he was caught in an undercover sting sending sexually-charged messages to an officer posing as a child.

Deano Lisney, 52, denied he gained any gratification from the sick messages he sent to a person he believed to be a young boy named James.

From October 18 last year, Lisney was in fact sending sexually explicit messages to an undercover officer.

Richard Burrington, prosecuting at Chelmsford Crown Court, said: “The defendant was using Instagram and he followed the boy he thought was 12 years old, that’s James.

“James then essentially followed him back and that’s how the pair made contact with each other.”

In an opening message to Lisney, the officer indicated the fake boy’s age.

“The defendant replied immediately,” said Mr Burrington.

“He said he was 51, he introduced himself in terms of where he lived – namely the area of Clacton.”

Lisney said the boy “didn’t look 12 judging by his profile picture”.

The court heard the conversation unfolded over the course of around two weeks, “starting innocuously”.

“The defendant wheeled it round to matters of a sexual nature fairly swiftly,” said Mr Burrington.

Lisney was traced through his social media profile and arrested.

In interview, he confirmed he had a conversation with James and said he recalled his age – even adding he was “a nice young lad”.

But he said he “would never have taken it any further” and said he was “literally just chatting”.

Mr Burrington said: “In terms of his motivation, he said there was no sexual gratification gained through this conversation – he was not sexually aroused by the suggestions he was making of James and in his words the defendant said he thought he was just ‘helping him’.”

Lisney, of Fletchers Caravan Park, St Osyth, admitted one count of attempting to cause or incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

Steven Levy, mitigating, said his client has no previous convictions and had admitted the charge at the earliest opportunity.

Describing the case as “an unusual situation”, Mr Levy said: “Normally they are paedophile hunter groups who in effect post the profile and undertake to basically lie dormant until someone actually makes contact.

“This is actually a police operation in which the defendant has liked the Instagram post, that person has liked them back – as I understand how Instagram works – and in effect it’s then the police officer who starts the conversation and the conversation then develops into a sexual [one].”

He added: “This is a case whilst it is serious, it ends very quickly, there’s no suggestion of meeting.”

Mr Levy said a prison sentence could be suspended, adding his client “believed at the time he was trying to assist”.

Judge Christopher Morgan said the “crucial moment” in such cases comes when the offender acknowledges the age of the child, but continues to take the conversation in a sexual direction.

He added: “It is in my judgement on the facts plain you had some sexual interest and that you may have derived some sexual gratification from it.

“If this had been a real child, and this is a distinction, I can’t say whether or not you would have encouraged the child to meet and engage in sexual activity.

“I do find that there was sexual gratification and a motivation at the very least behind the conduct.

“What were you helping James to do? Well, it was to explore his sexuality.

“As I say, that can and often does lead to grooming and eventually sexual activity.”

Lisney was sentenced to three years imprisonment and will be subject to indefinite notification requirements and a sexual harm prevention order.