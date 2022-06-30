A MAN has been charged as part of an investigation into the supply of Class A drugs into Clacton.
As part of the investigation, officers executed a warrant in Beach Road, Clacton, in the early hours of Tuesday, June 28.
A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “During that warrant, several items were seized for examination and a man was arrested on suspicion of drug offences.
“The operation came after a complex investigation carried out by officers from our Op Raptor North team.”
Scott Warner, 34, of no fixed address, was charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and being concerned in the supply of heroin.
He is also charged with driving whilst disqualified, driving without due care and attention, driving with no insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, failing to stop when directed by a constable and fraudulent use of a registration mark.
During the hearing at Colchester Magistrates court on Wednesday, June 29, Warner entered no plea.
He is due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday, July 27.
