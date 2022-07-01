A YOUTH coach from Walton has been handed a special award for his dedication to grassroots football.

Aynsley Davidson has been announced as the Nationwide Mutual Respect Award winner for May for his commitment to Frinton and Walton Youth Football Club.

The award, as part of the England Football Respect Campaign, aims to help make grassroots football more respectful and positive.

The Nationwide monthly award - which was introduced just last year - recognises outstanding contributions, achievements and behaviour in grassroots football across the country by young players, coaches, teams, parents and referees.

Aynsley received a trophy and tickets to a forthcoming England game.

The recommendation for the award said Aynsley has been an incredible leader for over a decade and has taken on the roles of chairman, vice chairman, manager, assistant manager, coach and procurement officer during his time at the club.

Currently, he is chairman and coaches three teams.

During his time, he has developed the club by leading a project to restore the club’s facilities – including renovating the clubhouse and changing rooms.

Aynsley said: “I am honoured to receive this award.

“During my time with the club, we have progressed from being solely a youth football club for boys.

“We have developed a thriving girls’ section and established a men’s team, setting in place a pathway from youth football to adult football.

“This year we opened our Wildcats and Just Play centres, offering recreational football for primary school-age girls and women aged over 16 respectively.

“We are proud of our place in our community and have successfully brought community buildings back into use.

“As well as offering young people the chance to play football, we also encourage and actively support them to gain experience and qualifications.

“We have big plans to continue the club’s progression, including a refurbishment of our clubhouse, pitch improvements and drainage, setting up a women’s team and, ultimately, getting a 4G pitch.

“Although I am club chairman, I rely on the drive, hard work and support of our team of volunteer managers, coaches and committee members as we strive to be a beacon in our community.”