THE latest version of Tendring’s events app has been released for smartphone users to download.
LoveTendring showcases what’s on, places to go and other visitor information, and is free on both Apple and Android devices.
Developed in-house by Tendring Council, the app has recently been refreshed and now has a new-look home page, a featured event section, and also has daily events submitted through the council’s website.
To submit an event for inclusion on Tendring Council’s website what’s on listing and on the LoveTendring app visit bit.ly/3R2JXjB.
