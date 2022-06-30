RESIDENTS in five areas in Tendring are being urged to have their say over how heritage is protected – and how buildings might be preserved in the future.

Tendring Council is developing a series of conservation area appraisals, reviewing places which already have a heritage designation, to ensure they still work for those areas.

Conservation areas contain details of why they are special places, and also set forward management proposals.

Planning applications within a conservation area have additional criteria to be considered against.

Tendring Council has completed appraisals of the first five areas, and is now looking for the public’s views on them, as well as proposed criteria against which new non-designated or ‘locally listed’ buildings would be assessed against.

Jeff Bray, cabinet member for planning, encouraged people to take a look at the appraisals and to have their say.

“Our district has a number of beautiful places deserving of preservation, but it is important that we do this in the right way,” he said.

“That is what these Conservation Area Appraisals set out to do, and we would really welcome the public’s thoughts on them.”

The five new appraisals the council wants views on are Clacton Seafront, Dovercourt Thorpe-le-Soken, Thorpe Station and Maltings, and St Osyth A six-week public consultation will run from Monday 4 July until 5pm Monday 15 August. People can have their say by emailing planning.policy@tendringdc.gov.uk or writing to Tendring District Council Planning Policy Team, Planning Department, Town Hall, Station Road, Clacton-on-Sea, Essex CO15 1SE.

There will also be a public exhibition event held in each of the areas covered.

These in-person consultation events will run from 3-7pm on the following dates: • Essex Hall, Clacton Town Hall, Station Road, Clacton, CO15 1SE, on 11 July • Dovercourt & Harwich Hub, 276 High Street, Dovercourt, CO12 3PD, on 12 July • WI Hall, High Street, Thorpe-le-Soken, CO16 0EF, on 14 July • St Osyth Village Hall, Clacton Road, St Osyth, CO16 8PE, on 18 July.