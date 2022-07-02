McDonald's is arguably the most popular fast-food chain in the world with thousands across the UK.
In Essex there are plenty of their restaurants meaning that you never find yourself far away from one in the county.
If you fancy visiting their restaurants you might get peace of mind knowing what their standards of cleanliness are.
Thanks to the Food Standards Agency (FSA) we get to see what each of the hygiene ratings is for the different locations.
The inspections are carried out by the local authority and findings are updated on the FSA website whenever there is a new inspection conducted by the council.
What the ratings mean
There are six different ratings that a venue can be awarded from 0 to 5.
5 - Hygiene standards are very good
4 – Hygiene standards are good
3 – Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – Some improvement is necessary
1 – Major improvement is necessary
0 – Urgent improvement is required
How is McDonald's assessed?
Inspectors look at a few different key elements when assessing the hygiene of a restaurant including:
- How hygienically the food is handled- such as how its prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled, and stored.
- The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities.
- How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe and so that the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.
What are the ratings of McDonald's in Essex?
72-74 High Street, Southend
Rating: 5
Last Inspected: March 14, 2022
162-164 High Street, Southend
Rating: 4
Last Inspected: March 17, 2021
Airport Retail Park, Southend
Rating: 5
Last Inspected: March 11, 2022
266 Eastern Avenue, Southend
Rating: 5
Last Inspected: March 10, 2021
Unit 9 Woodford Trading Estate, Southend
Rating: 5
Last Inspected: November 16, 2021
35-37 High Street, Colchester
Rating: 5
Last Inspected: July 2, 2021
Cowdray Avenue Colchester
Rating: 5
Last Inspected: March 8, 2022
Tollgate Centre, Colchester
Rating: 5
Last Inspected: April 12, 2022
Cuckoo Farm Way, Colchester
Rating: 5
Last Inspected: January 7, 2022
Colchester Road, Chelmsford
Rating: 5
Last Inspected: January 31, 2020
48 Robjohns Road, Chelmsford
Rating: 5
Last Inspected: February 18, 2022
5 Eagle Way Little Waltham Chelmsford
Rating: 5
Last Inspected: June 24, 2021
Asda Stores 1 - 10 Queen Elizabeth II Square South Woodham Ferrers, Chelmsford
Rating: 5
Last Inspected: February 12, 2020
36 - 37 High Street, Chelmsford
Rating: 5
Last Inspected: December 4, 2019
Galleys Roundabout (A120), Braintree
Rating: 5
Last Inspected: December 14, 2021
7 The Oaks Retail Park Howard Way, Harlow
Rating: 5
Last Inspected: February 19, 2020
London Road Hastingwood, Harlow
Rating: 5
Last Inspected: January 13, 2020
30 Broad Walk The High, Harlow
Rating: 5
Last Inspected: March 24, 2022
Staple Tye Shopping Centre, Harlow
Rating: 5
Last Inspected: March 3, 2022
Colchester Road, Clacton-on-Sea
Rating: 5
Last Inspected: February 4, 2020
24 - 26 Pier Avenue Clacton-on-Sea
Rating: 5
Last Inspected: October 9, 2021
Brook Retail Park, Clacton-on-Sea
Rating: 5
Last Inspected: January 11, 2019
Fullbridge, Maldon
Rating: 5
Last Inspected: January 12, 2022
Cygnet View, West Thurrock
Rating: 5
Last Inspected: February 19, 2022
Thurrock Park Way Tilbury
Rating: 5
Last Inspected: March 7, 2021
Claydons Lane, Thundersley, Benfleet
Rating: 5
Last Inspected: January 3, 2019
124 High Street, Hadleigh, Benfleet
Rating: 5
Last inspected: October 26, 2020
Unit 18 Festival Way Festival Leisure Park, Basildon
Rating: 5
Last inspected: February 24, 2021
Eastgate Food Terrace Eastgate Centre, Basildon
Rating: 5
Last inspected: May 15, 2021
Unit 8 Mayflower Retail Park Gardiners Link, Basildon
Rating: 5
Last inspected: October 15, 2021
Fortune of War Roundabout Arterial Road Laindon, Basildon
Rating: 5
Last inspected: February 24, 2021
Unit 1 Teardrop Site Williamsburg Avenue, Harwich
Rating: 5
Last inspected: January 3, 2019
Northwick Road, Canvey Island
Rating: 5
Last inspected: February 15, 2019
