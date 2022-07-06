A VIRTUAL public exhibition and two live events have been announced that will educate residents on a proposed development.

Five Estuaries Offshore Wind Farm, the extension project of the existing Galloper Offshore Wind Farm will host the six week exhibition and live events in Frinton and Lawford.

Galloper Wind Farm is based at Harwich International Port, with its offshore turbines about 16 miles out at sea.

The events will provide the community with the opportunity to find out more about the development, ask questions and feed into the design evolution.

A spokesperson for Galloper Wind Farm said: “Five Estuaries Offshore Wind Farm is the proposed extension to the operational Galloper Offshore Wind Farm. Five Estuaries is located 37km off the coast of Suffolk.

“Adjacent to the proposed Five Estuaries Offshore Wind Farm, Galloper Offshore Wind Farm has 56 turbines. The proposed Five Estuaries Offshore Wind Farm will be up to 79 turbines.”

Five Estuaries Offshore Wind Farm is currently in the early stages of development. The project partners are the same as the operational Galloper Wind Farm and include a Macquarie-led consortium, RWE, Siemens’ financing arm, Siemens Financial Services, ESB and Sumitomo Corporation.

RWE is leading the development of the Five Estuaries project.

Diagram - This map details the locations of each wind farm. Credit: RWE

Galloper Offshore Wind Farm currently generates 353 megawatts of electricity, generating electricity each year to power up to 380,000 average UK households.

At the event, there will be information about the potential grid connection, offshore and onshore environmental assessment process and associated surveys, as well as a development timeline and the next steps.

The spokesperson added: “The purpose of the current exhibition is to introduce the project by providing information on the development work to date, the consenting process and to receive feedback on our early proposals.

“No decision has been taken as to where the operations and maintenance base might be.”

Five Estuaries will currently sit to the east of Galloper Wind Farm and if the project is approved it will become operational around 2030.

The live events will take place on Wednesday, July 13, at St Mary’s Parish Church Hall in Old Road, Frinton, and Thursday, July 14, at Ogilvie Hall in Wignall Street, Lawford.

For more information on the project visit fiveestuaries.co.uk