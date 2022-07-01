A THIEF who stole clothing from Colchester’s Primark has been warned she must “face the music” ahead of her sentencing.
Nikki Griggs, of Northbourne Road, Clacton, admitted one count of theft at Colchester Magistrates’ Court after stealing clothing and other items from the retail giant worth £180.50.
A warrant for the 32-year-old’s arrest has been made after she failed to turn up to her sentencing at Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday.
Recorder Angela Frost said: “She must face the music. She needs to surrender herself as soon as possible and must provide explanation for her non-attendance today”.
