POLICE are appealing for information after several grounds maintenance items were stolen from a shed.

The items were stolen from the Brantham Open Spaces Group on Sunday, June 26, including two brush cutters and one hedge trimmer purchased by Brantham Parish Council.

All items stolen have a total value of around £900, if you know anything about this crime report it to police by visiting suffolk.police.uk/ and quoting crime reference number 37/40257/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.