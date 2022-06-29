A 16-year-old boy who was waiting to board a flight is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences.
Officers from the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command arrested the teenager on Monday following a Schedule 7 stop at Stansted Airport.
He was due to board an outbound flight.
He was arrested on suspicion of collecting information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, and disseminating terrorist publications.
He has been detained under PACE (Police and Criminal Evidence Act), and is in custody at a London police station while enquiries continue.
As part of the investigation, a search warrant was executed at an address in east London.
This search has been completed.
The alleged offences are linked to extreme Islamist ideology.
