A 16-year-old boy who was waiting to board a flight is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command arrested the teenager on Monday following a Schedule 7 stop at Stansted Airport.

He was due to board an outbound flight.

Read more >>> Police hunt men with links to Essex after cannabis factory with 165 plants found

He was arrested on suspicion of collecting information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, and disseminating terrorist publications.

He has been detained under PACE (Police and Criminal Evidence Act), and is in custody at a London police station while enquiries continue.

As part of the investigation, a search warrant was executed at an address in east London.

This search has been completed.

The alleged offences are linked to extreme Islamist ideology.