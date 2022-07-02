HERE are the death notices published in the Gazette this week:

Audrey Martin

Passed peacefully away on 13th June at Colchester General Hospital. Audrey of Walton-On-The-Naze, aged 88 years. Beloved Mum, Nanny and sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service will be held at Walton Parish Church on Monday 11th July, at 12 Noon. Followed by Private Cremation. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Audrey may be sent to Versus Arthritis. c/o P.G. Oxley Ltd, 43/47 High Street, Walton-on-the Naze, Essex, CO14 8BE Tel. 01255 675549 or online at www.pgoxley.co.uk/donate

Ernest William 'Ernie' Mott

"Ernie" of Brightlingsea Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday 19th June 2022, aged 77 years. Beloved Husband to Kath and Dad to Alison and James. Much loved and fondly remembered by all of his family and friends. Funeral service to be held at Colchester Crematorium on 13th July 2022 at 1.15 p.m. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, made payable to either St Helena Hospice or Royal British Legion (Brightlingsea Branch) may be sent c/o R Gwinnell & Sons, 112 Ipswich Road, Colchester, Essex CO4 0AA

Rita Margaret Dove

On the 19th June passed peacefully at home in Frinton-on-Sea, Rita aged 80 years. Much loved Mother to Philip and Robert, dear Grandma to Anthony, Kitty, Olivia and Sebastian also beloved Wife to the late Tony and sadly missed by her family and friends. Funeral service on Thursday 14th July at Weeley Crematorium at 2pm. Flowers are welcome and can be sent to P.G. Oxley Ltd., 43/47 High Street, Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex, CO14 8BE Tel. 01255 675549

Graham Anthony Sandford Jones

19.02.1947 - 04.06.2022 Died suddenly at his home on 4th June 2022, aged 75 years. Graham leaves family and many friends. The funeral service will take place at Weeley Crematorium on Wednesday 20th July 2022 at 2.00 pm. Donations if desired made payable to The British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o R Gwinnell & Sons Funeral Directors, 351 Holland Road, Clacton-on-Sea CO15 6PD

Shirley Minnie Osborne

Sadly passed away on 3rd June 2022 aged 82 years. Much loved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Funeral service to take place at Colchester Crematorium on Friday 1st July 2022 at 3.30pm. Flowers welcome and can be sent to R Gwinnell & Sons, 24 High Street, Manningtree, Essex CO11 1AD

Nicholas John Pinnock

Nicholas John "Nick" Pinnock Much loved Husband, Father, Grandfather and unofficial IT guru to all who knew him, passed away at Colchester General on 20th May after a short illness. He will be greatly missed by us all. No flowers please, but donations if wished to St Helena's Hospice in his name.

Sheila Iris Harris

Passed away peacefully at home on 13th June 2022, aged 88 years. A much-loved wife, mother, sister, mother-in-law, aunt, great aunt, grandmother and great grandmother who will be missed by so many. She gave us the greatest gift of a lifetime of wonderful and happy memories, for which we will be forever grateful. Funeral Service to take place at Colchester Crematorium on Thursday 7th July 2022, at 11am. No flowers please. Donations in Sheila's memory may be made to St. Helena Hospice or Cancer Research UK and sent to John J. Smith Funeral Service, St. Mary's Chapel, Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 8RT

Jean Winifred Baker (Née Holden)

1928 - 2022 Died in Colchester University Hospital on 4th June aged 94. Loving Mother to Clyde and Glyn, Mother-in-Law to Julie, Grandmother to Victoria and Great Grandmother to Sofia Nyx. Funeral Service at Wimpole Road Methodist Church at 09:30 on 13th July 2022. No Flowers but please make donations to:- Operation Smile The Friends of Colchester Museums Sight Savers c/o East of England Co-op Funeral Services, 89 Wimpole Rd Colchester, CO1 2DB or via https://jean-winifred-baker.muchloved.com/

George Spooner

Adoring husband to the late Sheila, Father to Brian & Karen, Father-in-Law to Jayne & Rob. At George's own request there will not be a funeral service. No flowers but donations if desired to Sesaw (Suffolk and Essex Small Animal Welfare) may be made via www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Stanway, 8 Chapel Road, Colchester, Essex, CO3 0PU Tel: 01206 489212

Maureen Anne Mann

Passed away peacefully on 14th June 2022. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved Wife of David and much loved Mum and Step Mum to Caroline, Helen, Tim, Adrian, Lucy and her nine Grandchildren. The funeral will take place at Colchester Crematorium on Wednesday 13th July at 11.00am. No flowers please but donations in memory of Maureen may be sent made payable to St. Helena Hospice c/o John J Smith Funeral Service, St. Marys Chapel, Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 8RT Tel. 01206 761800

Neil Mclaughlin

Passed away on Friday 20th May, aged 68. Greatly missed Father and Brother. A purveyor of fine ales at The Beer House and The Robin Hood and a regular of The Bakers Arms. A socialist through and through. He was one of "the good ones". Funeral to take place at Colchester Crematorium on Friday 1st July at 12.30pm.

Audrey Crosby

Passed away suddenly at home on Saturday 28th May 2022, aged 75. Dear Partner to Bob. Much loved Mum to Darin and Dawn. Fond Grandmother to Niamh. Funeral Service to take place at St Mary's Church, Wivenhoe on Friday 15th July 2022, at 11.15am. Followed by a Cremation at Colchester Crematorium at 12.30pm. Flowers welcome, donations if desired for British Heart Foundation, may be given via www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 7QT Tel 01206 760049

Max Alec Howells

Of M H Motorcycles A celebration of Max's life will be held at Brantham Leisure Centre, New Village, Brantham, Manningtree, Essex, CO11 1RZ on Saturday 2nd July 2022 from 3.00pm onwards. Donations in Max's memory may be made to St Helena Hospice or Cancer Research UK and sent to Geo. Paskell Funeral Service, 15 High Street, Manningtree, Essex, CO11 1AG All welcome including children. Informal dress code.

Alan Warden Parker

Passed away peacefully at home on the 6th June, aged 95 years. Long time resident of Eight Ash Green. Much loved by family and friends. Funeral Service will take place at Colchester Crematorium on Friday the 8th July, at 11:00. Donations in Alan's memory to The Macular Society c/o Freedom Funerals, Freedom House, Hawkins Road, Colchester, CO2 8JY

Andrew Robert Nightingale

Died peacefully at St Helena Hospice on 16th June 2022 aged 71. Much loved Father, Grandfather, Son, Nephew and Partner. Funeral service to be held at St Mary the Virgin Church, Wivenhoe on Monday 4th July 2022 at 1.30pm followed by committal at Colchester Crematorium. Black dress is not essential. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, made payable to St Helena Hospice may be sent to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 7QT

Joy Margaret Cardy

Long-time former resident of Halstead, died peacefully in Liverpool, end of May 2022, aged 88. Widow of Geoffrey. Mother of Andrea. Two grand-daughters. Donations if desired to Save The Children. Rest in Peace.

Ann Murphy

Passed away at home surrounded by family she loved, 1st June 2022 aged 74 years. Much loved Mum of Tony, Paul and late Son Clive. Beloved Sister, Nana and Auntie Ann. Funeral to take place at Colchester Crematorium on Tuesday 12th July 2022 at 10.15am. Donations for COPD payable to British Lung Foundation may be sent c/o: John J Smith Funeral Service, St Mary's Chapel, Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 8RT Tel: 01206 761800

George Cottee

Peacefully passed away in Colchester Hospital on 8th June 2022, aged 87 years. Beloved Husband of Doreen, Father to Diana, Barry and their partners. Funeral service at Colchester Crematorium, Friday 8th July at 10.15am. Donations in memory of George may be made to British Heart Foundation via www.eastofengland.coop/funerals/muchloved c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Services, 13/15 Market Hill, Maldon, CM9 4PZ