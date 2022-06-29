THE A120 has been reopened in both directions after an incident that occurred in the morning.
The road was closed between Ramsey and Horsley Cross due to a burst water main in Tinker Street.
Police are at the scene directing traffic and awaiting temporary traffic signals to be put in place ready for emergency repairs to be carried out.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here