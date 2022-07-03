House prices in Essex have gone up by an average of over £1,000 in the month of April, according to figures from the Land Registry.

The latest data from the government department reveals that in April 2022 average house prices in Essex reached £366,687.

This was up from £365,404 in March, representing a 0.4 per cent increase. In the last 12 months it has risen by 12.0 per cent.

How much have house prices increased in Essex?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, all prices saw an increase.

Detached houses - Up to £591,344 from £589,453 in March

- Up to £591,344 from £589,453 in March Semi-detached houses - Up to £380,427 from £379,249 in March

- Up to £380,427 from £379,249 in March Terraced houses - Up to £308,024 from £306,367 in March

- Up to £308,024 from £306,367 in March Flats - Up to £210,127 from £209,730 in March

How do Essex house prices compare to the UK average?





Even when comparing Essex to the picture across the UK, the area is well above the UK average with a typical property value in the nations reaching £281,161 in April.

In cash terms, the average house price in April was £30,950 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 12.4 per cent in April 2022. Prices were up by 1.1 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





We have created this map for the East of England so you can see the average house price in each neighbourhood since 1995.

The above map can demonstrate which areas of Essex are the most expensive for average house prices.

