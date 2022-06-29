ROAD users are advised to follow diversion routes after a section of the A120 has been closed in both directions due to an incident this morning.
The road has closed between Ramsay and Horsley Cross due to a burst water main in Tinker Street.
Motorists heading eastbound should take the first exit at the Horsley Cross roundabout and continue on the B1035 through Horsley Cross Street to the junction with the B1352.
Then turn right onto the B1352 and continue through Mistley, Bradfield, Wrabness and Ramsey to re-join the A120 at Ramsey roundabout.
Drivers heading westbound should take the third exit at the Ramsey roundabout onto the B1352 and continue through Wrabness, Bradfield and Mistley.
After Mistley turn left onto the B1352 to Lawford and after half a mile turn left onto the B1035 and continue through Horsley Cross Street to re-join the A120 at Horsley Cross roundabout.
