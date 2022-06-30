A MOTORIST who fled pursuing police had their car seized after it was found with an ironic number plate displayed on the dashboard.

Officers from Essex Police Tendring’s Operational Support Group conducted patrols in Tendring on Monday night.

Before long they spotted a silver Vauxhall which was being driven without insurance or a licence in the St Osyth area, but despite their best efforts the driver evaded them.

A short while later, however, the car, which had a ‘LOST IT’ number plate in the front window, was located and taken away by the police.