JUDGES given the hard task of assessing nominations for the 2022 Tendring Youth Awards have whittled down more than 50 entries to the final shortlist.

Now in their sixth year, the awards celebrate achievements by young people across a range of categories – along with a category for adults who support young people in Tendring.

Harwich Haven Authority is the headline sponsor of this year’s Tendring Youth Awards, which are supported by Tendring Council and Essex County Council.

The judging panel faced a tough job with so many nominations received this year – even splitting the Learning Achievement category into a younger and older awards in recognition of the high quality of entries.

All of the finalists are now invited to the glitzy presentation evening at Clacton’s Princes Theatre on July 5.

Karen O’Connor, Tendring Youth Awards Chairwoman, said as always she had been amazed with the stories behind those who were nominated.

“It is always very hard job to pick the finalists, let alone the winners in each category, and 2022 has been no exception,” Karen said.

“We had so many nominations, and every one of them displayed determination, enthusiasm, hard work and inspiration by young people or adult volunteers.

“I would like to say well done to everyone who was nominated – even if you did not make the finals, please keep doing what you are doing as it is recognised and valued.

“We’re now looking ahead to a fun awards night to celebrate those who have been shortlisted.”

THE FINALISTS

Volunteer (Young Person aged 11-21) – Sponsored by Actual Radio. Chloe Cook; Max Beeson; Kerri Martin Arts (Young Person aged 11-21) – Sponsored by the Princes Theatre. Wilf Elliot; Clacton Community Theatre; Lola Rogers.

Community Improvement (Young Person aged 8-21) – Sponsored by Harwich Haven Authority. Arnie Dawson and Oliver Dawson-Dragisic; Shorefields School Council; Multi-Schools Council Young Carer (Young Person aged 8-18). Annabelle Turbefield; Frankie Draper; Alfie Benson.

Learning Achievement (Young Person aged 11-21) – Sponsored by Tendring Council. Younger Category Skye Inwood; Daniel Xi Lin; Ivy Keeble Older Category Kamila Karczewska; Theo Vine; Jessica Rygal.

Outstanding Achievement (Young Person aged 11-21) – Sponsored by Essex County Council. Ruby Doe-Stovell; Oliver Blanes; Reggie Hilham-Field.

Personal Achievement (Young Person aged 8-21) – Sponsored by Nova Training. Sarah Smith; Briony Allen; Jaevon James.

The Environmental Initiative Award (Young Person/group aged 8-21) – Sponsored by Halterman Carless. Mitchell Rose; Charlotte Clarke; 1st Tendring Cubs

Unsung Hero (Adult) – Sponsored by Harwich Haven Authority. Thomas Hide; Chris Bareham; Clare Leach

Committee Award This award is given to one of those above shortlisted for an award, in any category, that stands out for special acknowledgment.